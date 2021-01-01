Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (207K versus 88K)
- 53% higher pixel density (409 vs 268 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (442 against 399 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|93.4%
|Response time
|-
|40.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|827:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +231%
490
148
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +82%
1510
831
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro +156%
180077
70422
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 Pro +135%
207411
88247
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI Core 3.1
|OS size
|-
|10.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:19 hr
|2:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|115°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|20 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.84 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.
