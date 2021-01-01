Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Vivo V9 Youth, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.