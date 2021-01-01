Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Mi 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Mi 10

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (476K versus 207K)
  • Delivers 93% higher maximum brightness (851 against 442 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 780 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7 Pro
vs
Mi 10

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 89.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 362 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 Pro
442 nits
Mi 10 +93%
851 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7 Pro
81.4%
Mi 10 +10%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 650
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro
490
Mi 10 +81%
889
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro
1510
Mi 10 +113%
3212
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro
180077
Mi 10
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 Pro
207411
Mi 10 +130%
476248
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4780 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7 Pro
n/a
Mi 10
15:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7 Pro
n/a
Mi 10
21:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 Pro
n/a
Mi 10
26:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 -
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 20 mm -
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7 Pro
n/a
Mi 10
83.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 February 2020
Release date March 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 is definitely a better buy.

