Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Mi 10i

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Weighs 28.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (326K versus 204K)
  • Comes with 820 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7 Pro
vs
Mi 10i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 84.6%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 Pro
444 nits
Mi 10i
444 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7 Pro
81.4%
Mi 10i +4%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 619
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro
495
Mi 10i +22%
604
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro
1513
Mi 10i +18%
1780
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 Pro
204769
Mi 10i +59%
326147
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4820 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 0:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.5
Focal length 20 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 January 2021
Release date March 2019 January 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.88 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10i is definitely a better buy.

