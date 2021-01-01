Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.