Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Mi 8 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3350 mAh
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (207K versus 176K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 675
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 490 and 333 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7 Pro
vs
Mi 8 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 82.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 46.2 ms
Contrast - 1276:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 Pro
442 nits
Mi 8 Lite +4%
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7 Pro
81.4%
Mi 8 Lite +1%
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 512
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +6%
1510
Mi 8 Lite
1431
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro +29%
180077
Mi 8 Lite
139710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 Pro +17%
207411
Mi 8 Lite
176543
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3350 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 20 mm 22 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 September 2018
Release date March 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.749 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 1.585 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. It has a better performance, battery life, and sound.

