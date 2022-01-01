Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Mi 8 SE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Mi 8 SE

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 880 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3120 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 496 and 398 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7 Pro
vs
Mi 8 SE

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.88 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 409 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 81.23%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 Pro
449 nits
Mi 8 SE
451 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gold, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7 Pro
81.4%
Mi 8 SE
81.23%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 8 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 616
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +25%
496
Mi 8 SE
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 7 Pro +3%
250881
Mi 8 SE
242651
CPU 93334 73897
GPU 30604 60929
Memory 46335 44727
UX 81472 63962
Total score 250881 242651
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 340 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7459 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3120 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:59 hr
Watching video - 07:11 hr
Gaming - 04:28 hr
Standby - 74 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 7 Pro
n/a
Mi 8 SE
25:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 May 2018
Release date March 2019 June 2018
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. But if the display, performance, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE.

