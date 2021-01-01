Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Mi 9 SE
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Comes with 930 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3070 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 496 and 407 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (637 against 450 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Weighs 31 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.97 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|84.1%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +22%
496
407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +4%
1504
1448
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
206293
Mi 9 SE +7%
219788
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Phone Scores (226th and 209th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|-
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3070 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:19 hr
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:37 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|20 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.78"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 424 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.84 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.
Cast your vote
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5