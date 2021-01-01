Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Mi Max 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Mi Max 3

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (207K versus 145K)
  • 17% higher pixel density (409 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 12.2 mm narrower
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 675
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (492 against 442 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7 Pro
vs
Mi Max 3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 409 ppi 350 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 79.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 33.5 ms
Contrast - 1814:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 Pro
442 nits
Mi Max 3 +11%
492 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7 Pro +2%
81.4%
Mi Max 3
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Max 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 509
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro +57%
180077
Mi Max 3
114745
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 Pro +43%
207411
Mi Max 3
145396
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:16 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7 Pro
n/a
Mi Max 3
17:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7 Pro
n/a
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 Pro
n/a
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED No
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length 20 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 July 2018
Release date March 2019 July 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 1.584 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 1.417 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Max 3.

