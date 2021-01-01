Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Mi Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Mi Note 10 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10 Про
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1260 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (592 against 450 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (258K versus 206K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7 Pro
vs
Mi Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 87.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 Pro
450 nits
Mi Note 10 Pro +32%
592 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 618
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 Pro
206293
Mi Note 10 Pro +25%
258612
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (226th and 190th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5260 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 November 2019
Release date March 2019 December 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 1.107 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 1.392 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A30 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
2. P30 Lite vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
3. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
4. Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
5. Redmi Note 9 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
6. Mi 9T Pro vs Mi Note 10 Pro
7. Mi 10 Pro vs Mi Note 10 Pro
8. Mi 10 Lite vs Mi Note 10 Pro
9. Mi Note 10 vs Mi Note 10 Pro
10. Mi 10 vs Mi Note 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish