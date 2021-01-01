Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Poco M4 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Ability to record video in 4K resolution Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 258K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (508 against 446 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 84.8% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 7 Pro 446 nits Poco M4 Pro 5G +14% 508 nits

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IPX4 IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 7 Pro 81.4% Poco M4 Pro 5G +4% 84.8%

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2 f/2.45 Focal length 20 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2019 November 2021 Release date March 2019 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.