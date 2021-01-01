Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 820 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.