Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi 9A

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 9А
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 93K)
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7 Pro
vs
Redmi 9A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 81.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 92.9%
Response time - 40 ms
Contrast - 1318:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 7 Pro
n/a
Redmi 9A
431 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi 9A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +267%
495
Redmi 9A
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +223%
1503
Redmi 9A
465
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 7 Pro +168%
251663
Redmi 9A
93793
CPU 93334 36605
GPU 30604 12376
Memory 46335 24580
UX 81472 20429
Total score 251663 93793
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 340 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7473 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
OS size - 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 20 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 June 2020
Release date March 2019 August 2020
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.398 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 0.901 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

