Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi 9A
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 93K)
- 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|81.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|92.9%
|Response time
|-
|40 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1318:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +267%
495
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +223%
1503
465
|CPU
|93334
|36605
|GPU
|30604
|12376
|Memory
|46335
|24580
|UX
|81472
|20429
|Total score
|251663
|93793
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|340
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7473
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
|OS size
|-
|11 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:19 hr
|2:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|20 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|June 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|August 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|0.398 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.84 W/kg
|0.901 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.
