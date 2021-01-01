Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Note 11 Pro Plus

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 262K)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (712 against 453 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7 Pro
vs
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% -
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 Pro
453 nits
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus +57%
712 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 0:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 -
Focal length 20 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 October 2021
Release date March 2019 November 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 262 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

