Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Note 11S VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Ability to record video in 4K resolution Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Delivers 124% higher maximum brightness (999 against 446 nits)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 249K)

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Price Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.3 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 84.5% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Redmi Note 7 Pro 446 nits Redmi Note 11S +124% 999 nits

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof IPX4 IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 7 Pro 81.4% Redmi Note 11S +4% 84.5%

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:18 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2 f/2.4 Focal length 20 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2019 January 2022 Release date March 2019 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.