Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.