Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Huawei Honor 30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 168K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 985 5G
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
85
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|86.6%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|-
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|-
|Response time
|43.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1639:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2560 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Mali-G77 MP8
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
334
Honor 30 +181%
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1428
Honor 30 +80%
2572
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
130392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
168486
Honor 30 +128%
384675
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Magic UI 3.1.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:12 hr
Talk (3G)
32:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|21
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|January 2019
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 437 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.59 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 is definitely a better buy.
