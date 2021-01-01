Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 vs Honor 30i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Huawei Honor 30i

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30i
Huawei Honor 30i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 30i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30i
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (597 against 473 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 169K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • Weighs 28.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Honor 30i

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 417 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 2336 Hz -
Response time 43.2 ms -
Contrast 1639:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7
473 nits
Honor 30i +26%
597 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 157.2 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7
81.4%
Honor 30i +2%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Huawei Honor 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 +2%
338
Honor 30i
330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 +8%
1430
Honor 30i
1330
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7
169849
Honor 30i +14%
193049
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (296th and 245th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7
14:04 hr
Honor 30i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7
14:12 hr
Honor 30i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7
32:35 hr
Honor 30i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7
86.6 dB
Honor 30i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 September 2020
Release date January 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 30i. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

