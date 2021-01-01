Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.