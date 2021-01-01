Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Huawei Honor 9X Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Weighs 20 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
- 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (316K versus 168K)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (512 against 472 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 76% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 589 and 334 points
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|84.7%
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|99.1%
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|43.2 ms
|34.8 ms
|Contrast
|1639:1
|1655:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2270 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~551 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
334
Honor 9X Pro +76%
589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1428
Honor 9X Pro +33%
1904
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
130392
Honor 9X Pro +57%
204690
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
168486
Honor 9X Pro +88%
316639
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|13 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:04 hr
Honor 9X Pro +1%
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7 +5%
14:12 hr
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
32:35 hr
Honor 9X Pro +2%
33:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2019
|July 2019
|Release date
|January 2019
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.59 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2