Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (369K versus 170K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Honor X10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.4% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 2336 Hz -
Response time 43.2 ms -
Contrast 1639:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 +6%
477 nits
Honor X10
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 7
81.4%
Honor X10 +4%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7
335
Honor X10 +87%
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7
1417
Honor X10 +70%
2406
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7
170589
Honor X10 +117%
369760
AnTuTu Ranking (288th and 107th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7
14:04 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7
14:12 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7
32:35 hr
Honor X10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7864 x 5200
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7
86.6 dB
Honor X10
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 May 2020
Release date January 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

