Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.