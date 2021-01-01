Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 vs Huawei Y5p – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Huawei Y5p

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7
VS
Хуавей Y5p
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Huawei Y5p

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Huawei Y5p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 90K)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% higher pixel density (409 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5p
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Weighs 42 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Huawei Y5p

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 409 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 73.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 97.4%
PWM 2336 Hz 66 Hz
Response time 43.2 ms 36 ms
Contrast 1639:1 3029:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7
472 nits
Huawei Y5p +6%
501 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 70.94 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.35 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7 +10%
81.4%
Huawei Y5p
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Huawei Y5p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 +139%
334
Huawei Y5p
140
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 +75%
1428
Huawei Y5p
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 +74%
130392
Huawei Y5p
75151
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 +85%
168486
Huawei Y5p
90977
Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 13 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7
14:04 hr
Huawei Y5p
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7
14:12 hr
Huawei Y5p
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7
32:35 hr
Huawei Y5p
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 6

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7 +6%
87.6 dB
Huawei Y5p
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2019 May 2020
Release date January 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 87 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is definitely a better buy.

