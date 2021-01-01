Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 vs Pro 7 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Meizu Pro 7 Plus

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Meizu Pro 7 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Meizu Pro 7 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek MT6799 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 54% longer battery life (108 vs 70 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 7.46% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 7 Plus
  • 26% higher pixel density (515 vs 409 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek MT6799
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Pro 7 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 409 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 73.94%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 2336 Hz -
Response time 43.2 ms -
Contrast 1639:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 +6%
472 nits
Pro 7 Plus
445 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 157.3 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7 +10%
81.4%
Pro 7 Plus
73.94%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Meizu Pro 7 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MediaTek MT6799
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 10 (2 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A35
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 PowerVR GT7400 Plus
GPU clock 850 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~205 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 +2%
130392
Pro 7 Plus
128262
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme 6
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7 +38%
14:04 hr
Pro 7 Plus
10:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7 +34%
14:12 hr
Pro 7 Plus
10:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 +101%
32:35 hr
Pro 7 Plus
16:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3000 x 4000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 10
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7
87.6 dB
Pro 7 Plus +3%
90 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2019 July 2017
Release date January 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Meizu Pro 7 Plus.

