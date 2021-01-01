Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Meizu Pro 7 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Meizu Pro 7 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek MT6799 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Shows 54% longer battery life (108 vs 70 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 7.46% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 7 Plus
- 26% higher pixel density (515 vs 409 PPI)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek MT6799
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 16 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|73.94%
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|-
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|-
|Response time
|43.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1639:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|157.3 mm (6.19 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|MediaTek MT6799
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|10 (2 + 4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A35
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|PowerVR GT7400 Plus
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~205 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1428
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 +2%
130392
128262
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
168486
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Flyme 6
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min)
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7 +38%
14:04 hr
10:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7 +34%
14:12 hr
10:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 +101%
32:35 hr
16:11 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|3000 x 4000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
74
Video quality
65
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|10
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2019
|July 2017
|Release date
|January 2019
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 562 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.59 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Meizu Pro 7 Plus.
