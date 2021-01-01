Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 vs Meizu X8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Meizu X8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • Comes with 790 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3210 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu X8
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (194K versus 168K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.37% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 386 and 334 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Meizu X8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 86.77%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.9%
PWM 2336 Hz 2315 Hz
Response time 43.2 ms 66.8 ms
Contrast 1639:1 1625:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7
472 nits
Meizu X8 +7%
507 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 151.2 mm (5.95 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7
81.4%
Meizu X8 +7%
86.77%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Meizu X8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 616
GPU clock 850 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7
334
Meizu X8 +16%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7
1428
Meizu X8 +2%
1451
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7
130392
Meizu X8 +22%
158579
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7
168486
Meizu X8 +15%
194526
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme UI
OS size 13 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3210 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7
14:04 hr
Meizu X8
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7
14:12 hr
Meizu X8
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7
32:35 hr
Meizu X8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7
87.6 dB
Meizu X8 +1%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 September 2018
Release date January 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Meizu X8. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

