Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Motorola Moto G50
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (472 against 358 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 23% longer battery life (133 vs 108 hours)
- 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (240K versus 168K)
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
65
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|83.2%
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|93.2%
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|2336000 Hz
|Response time
|43.2 ms
|44 ms
|Contrast
|1639:1
|1889:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
334
Moto G50 +51%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1428
Moto G50 +14%
1626
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
130392
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
168486
Moto G50 +43%
240452
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|13 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:04 hr
Moto G50 +37%
19:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:12 hr
Moto G50 +30%
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
32:35 hr
Moto G50 +34%
43:21 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (123rd and 12th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|12
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2019
|March 2021
|Release date
|January 2019
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 238 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.59 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G50 is definitely a better buy.
