Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Motorola One Vision, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9609 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • Shows 61% longer battery life (108 vs 67 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola One Vision
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (190K versus 168K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9609

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
One Vision

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 21:9
PPI 409 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 82.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.9%
PWM 2336 Hz Not detected
Response time 43.2 ms 25 ms
Contrast 1639:1 1527:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7
472 nits
One Vision +3%
485 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7
81.4%
One Vision +1%
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Motorola One Vision in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9609
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7
130392
One Vision +10%
143267
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7
168486
One Vision +13%
190077
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 13 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) Yes (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7 +46%
14:04 hr
One Vision
9:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7 +50%
14:12 hr
One Vision
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 +77%
32:35 hr
One Vision
18:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 21 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7
87.6 dB
One Vision
87.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 May 2019
Release date January 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola One Vision. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

