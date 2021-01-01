Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Motorola One Vision
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Motorola One Vision, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9609 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- Shows 61% longer battery life (108 vs 67 hours)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola One Vision
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (190K versus 168K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9609
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|21:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|82.5%
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|99.9%
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|43.2 ms
|25 ms
|Contrast
|1639:1
|1527:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9609
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1428
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
130392
One Vision +10%
143267
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
168486
One Vision +13%
190077
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Android One
|OS size
|13 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min)
|Yes (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7 +46%
14:04 hr
9:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7 +50%
14:12 hr
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 +77%
32:35 hr
18:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|January 2019
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 287 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.59 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola One Vision. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.
