Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Nokia 5.4
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Nokia 5.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (474 against 395 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662
- 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 499 and 333 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|81.9%
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|-
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|-
|Response time
|43.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1639:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
333
Nokia 5.4 +50%
499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1421
Nokia 5.4 +5%
1499
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
169701
Nokia 5.4 +7%
181579
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Android One
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:12 hr
Talk (3G)
32:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|4
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2019
|December 2020
|Release date
|January 2019
|December 2020
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.59 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 5.4. But if the display, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1