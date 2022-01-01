Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 vs 7 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Nokia 7 Plus

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7
VS
Нокиа 7 Плюс
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Nokia 7 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Nokia 7 Plus, which is powered by the same chip and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (478 against 431 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
7 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 77.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.9%
PWM 2336 Hz Not detected
Response time 43.2 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 1639:1 2082:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 +11%
478 nits
7 Plus
431 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7 +5%
81.4%
7 Plus
77.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Nokia 7 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 512
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7
1442
7 Plus
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 7
207902
7 Plus
n/a
CPU 72014 -
GPU 35497 -
Memory 41094 -
UX 59683 -
Total score 207902 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 7
374
7 Plus +1%
376
Stability 96% 96%
Graphics test 2 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 374 376
PCMark 3.0 score 6195 6123
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Android One
OS size 13 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:57 hr -
Watching video 11:52 hr -
Gaming 04:38 hr -
Standby 106 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 7
29:22 hr
7 Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7 +3%
87.6 dB
7 Plus
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 February 2018
Release date January 2019 March 2018
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.361 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.776 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Nokia 7 Plus. But if the display, software, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (36.4%)
7 (63.6%)
Total votes: 11

