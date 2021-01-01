Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 vs Nokia G10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Nokia G10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Nokia G10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 101K)
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 334 and 149 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia G10
  • Comes with 1050 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Nokia G10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 2336 Hz -
Response time 43.2 ms -
Contrast 1639:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7
478 nits
Nokia G10
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7
81.4%
Nokia G10 +1%
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Nokia G10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 +124%
334
Nokia G10
149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 +70%
1440
Nokia G10
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7
132209
Nokia G10
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 +66%
168249
Nokia G10
101199

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7
14:04 hr
Nokia G10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7
14:12 hr
Nokia G10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7
32:35 hr
Nokia G10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7
87.6 dB
Nokia G10
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2019 April 2021
Release date January 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

