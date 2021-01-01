Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Oppo F19 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.