Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Oppo Realme 3 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7
VS
Оппо Реалми 3 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Oppo Realme 3 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (108 vs 91 hours)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 392 and 334 points
  • Weighs 14 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Realme 3 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 83.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 2336 Hz -
Response time 43.2 ms -
Contrast 1639:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7
472 nits
Realme 3 Pro +6%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7
81.4%
Realme 3 Pro +3%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Oppo Realme 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 616
GPU clock 850 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7
334
Realme 3 Pro +17%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7
1428
Realme 3 Pro +6%
1517
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7
130392
Realme 3 Pro +19%
155381
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 +3%
168486
Realme 3 Pro
164341
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4045 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7 +4%
14:04 hr
Realme 3 Pro
13:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7
14:12 hr
Realme 3 Pro +6%
15:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 +6%
32:35 hr
Realme 3 Pro
30:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7
87.6 dB
Realme 3 Pro +3%
90 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 April 2019
Release date January 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 3 Pro. But if the software and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Huawei P30 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
3. Xiaomi Mi A3 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Oppo Realme 3 Pro
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Oppo Realme 3 Pro
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Oppo Realme 3 Pro
9. Huawei Honor 8S or Oppo Realme 3 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy A01 or Oppo Realme 3 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish