Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A10e

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Samsung Galaxy A10e

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 96K)
  • 39% higher pixel density (409 vs 295 PPI)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Galaxy A10e

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.3 inches 5.83 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 81.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 2336 Hz -
Response time 43.2 ms -
Contrast 1639:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 +7%
472 nits
Galaxy A10e
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Samsung Galaxy A10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 +44%
334
Galaxy A10e
232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 +70%
1428
Galaxy A10e
838
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 +52%
130392
Galaxy A10e
86044
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 +75%
168486
Galaxy A10e
96170
Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 1.0
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7
14:04 hr
Galaxy A10e
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7
14:12 hr
Galaxy A10e
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7
32:35 hr
Galaxy A10e
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2019 July 2019
Release date January 2019 August 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.14 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 0.77 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
