Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.