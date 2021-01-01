Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 vs Galaxy A32 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A32

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7
VS
Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Samsung Galaxy A32

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 69% higher maximum brightness (799 against 474 nits)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (119 vs 108 hours)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (184K versus 165K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Galaxy A32

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 84.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 2336 Hz -
Response time 43.2 ms -
Contrast 1639:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7
474 nits
Galaxy A32 +69%
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7
81.4%
Galaxy A32 +4%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7
335
Galaxy A32 +4%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 +13%
1434
Galaxy A32
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7
165477
Galaxy A32 +12%
184822
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7
14:04 hr
Galaxy A32 +15%
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7
14:12 hr
Galaxy A32 +24%
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7
32:35 hr
Galaxy A32 +3%
33:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 30 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7
87.6 dB
Galaxy A32
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 February 2021
Release date January 2019 February 2021
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Huawei P30 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
3. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 7
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Note 7
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Note 7
6. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A32
7. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Samsung Galaxy A32
8. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A32
9. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Galaxy A32
10. Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Galaxy A32

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish