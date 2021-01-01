Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 vs Galaxy A7 (2018) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 92K)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (108 vs 93 hours)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 6.71% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (600 against 472 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Galaxy A7 (2018)

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 74.69%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 98.7%
PWM 2336 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 43.2 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 1639:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7
472 nits
Galaxy A7 (2018) +27%
600 nits
Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7 +9%
81.4%
Galaxy A7 (2018)
74.69%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 +7%
130392
Galaxy A7 (2018)
121913
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 +81%
168486
Galaxy A7 (2018)
92883
Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 13 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7 +21%
14:04 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7
14:12 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +7%
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 +28%
32:35 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
25:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7 +2%
87.6 dB
Galaxy A7 (2018)
85.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 September 2018
Release date January 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.335 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.425 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018).

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
