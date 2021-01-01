Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 92K)
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 16% longer battery life (108 vs 93 hours)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Thinner bezels – 6.71% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (600 against 472 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 17 grams less
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|74.69%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|98.7%
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|43.2 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|1639:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~29 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1428
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 +7%
130392
121913
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 +81%
168486
92883
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|13 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7 +21%
14:04 hr
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:12 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +7%
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 +28%
32:35 hr
25:18 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|5664 x 4248
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.78"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|6
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|January 2019
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.59 W/kg
|0.335 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.425 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018).
