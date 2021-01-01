Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 vs Galaxy S8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S8

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7
VS
Самсунг Галакси С8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Samsung Galaxy S8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (108 vs 84 hours)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 39% higher pixel density (570 vs 409 PPI)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 168K)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (616 against 472 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 8895
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.1 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Galaxy S8

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 570 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 83.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.8%
PWM 2336 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 43.2 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 1639:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7
472 nits
Galaxy S8 +31%
616 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7
81.4%
Galaxy S8 +3%
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Samsung Galaxy S8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 850 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7
334
Galaxy S8 +2%
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7
1428
Galaxy S8 +1%
1447
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7
130392
Galaxy S8 +31%
170326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7
168486
Galaxy S8 +37%
231240
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI
OS size 13 GB 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7 +40%
14:04 hr
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7
14:12 hr
Galaxy S8 +1%
14:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 +33%
32:35 hr
Galaxy S8
24:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 16
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7 +6%
87.6 dB
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2019 March 2017
Release date January 2019 April 2017
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.315 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S8. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
28 (52.8%)
25 (47.2%)
Total votes: 53

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Huawei P30 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
3. Xiaomi Mi A3 or Redmi Note 7
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Note 7
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Note 7
6. Samsung Galaxy S10e or Galaxy S8
7. Apple iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S8
8. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Galaxy S8
9. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Galaxy S8
10. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish