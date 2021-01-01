Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 vs Xperia XA2 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3580 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (517 against 472 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Xperia XA2 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 79.15%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 95.8%
PWM 2336 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 43.2 ms 42.4 ms
Contrast 1639:1 1866:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7
472 nits
Xperia XA2 Plus +10%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7 +3%
81.4%
Xperia XA2 Plus
79.15%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Sony Xperia XA2 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 508
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~163 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 +51%
130392
Xperia XA2 Plus
86407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 13 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3580 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 3:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7 +15%
14:04 hr
Xperia XA2 Plus
12:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7 +13%
14:12 hr
Xperia XA2 Plus
12:51 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 +11%
32:35 hr
Xperia XA2 Plus
29:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 23 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5536 x 4152
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless)
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 1 (23 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 23 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.118 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX300 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7 +3%
87.6 dB
Xperia XA2 Plus
84.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 July 2018
Release date January 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 1.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.44 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is definitely a better buy.

