Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.