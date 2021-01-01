Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 vs Mi 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (108 vs 101 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (543K versus 168K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 80% higher maximum brightness (848 against 472 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Mi 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 89.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 98.6%
PWM 2336 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 43.2 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast 1639:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7
472 nits
Mi 10 Pro +80%
848 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7
81.4%
Mi 10 Pro +10%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 650
GPU clock 850 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7
334
Mi 10 Pro +163%
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7
1428
Mi 10 Pro +132%
3316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7
130392
Mi 10 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7
168486
Mi 10 Pro +222%
543076
Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 13 GB 30 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7 +4%
14:04 hr
Mi 10 Pro
13:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7
14:12 hr
Mi 10 Pro +24%
17:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 +24%
32:35 hr
Mi 10 Pro
26:19 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 22
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7 +4%
87.6 dB
Mi 10 Pro
84.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2019 February 2020
Release date January 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

