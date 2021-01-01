Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 5X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.