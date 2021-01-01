Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 vs Mi 9 SE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
VS
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (108 vs 73 hours)
  • Comes with 930 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3070 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (637 against 477 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 170K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Mi 9 SE

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.97 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 81.4% 84.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.9%
PWM 2336 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 43.2 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast 1639:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7
477 nits
Mi 9 SE +34%
637 nits
Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 7
81.4%
Mi 9 SE +3%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Mi 9 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 616
GPU clock 850 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7
335
Mi 9 SE +21%
407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7
1417
Mi 9 SE +2%
1448
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7
170589
Mi 9 SE +29%
219788
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (288th and 205th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 13 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3070 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7 +38%
14:04 hr
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7
14:12 hr
Mi 9 SE +2%
14:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 +29%
32:35 hr
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 15

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7 +7%
86.6 dB
Mi 9 SE
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 February 2019
Release date January 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 424 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

