Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.