Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Mi Max 2

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 90K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 20% higher pixel density (409 vs 342 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.12% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 13.5 mm narrower
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (126 vs 108 hours)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (517 against 472 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Mi Max 2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 409 ppi 342 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 74.28%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 2336 Hz 2232 Hz
Response time 43.2 ms 19.6 ms
Contrast 1639:1 1262:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7
472 nits
Mi Max 2 +10%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 174.1 mm (6.85 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 88.7 mm (3.49 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 211 gramm (7.44 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7 +10%
81.4%
Mi Max 2
74.28%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Mi Max 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 506
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 +98%
334
Mi Max 2
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 +43%
1428
Mi Max 2
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 +211%
130392
Mi Max 2
41895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 +86%
168486
Mi Max 2
90477
Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size 13 GB 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7
14:04 hr
Mi Max 2 +37%
19:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7
14:12 hr
Mi Max 2 +51%
21:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 +7%
32:35 hr
Mi Max 2
30:15 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (123rd and 17th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 37.63 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7 +4%
87.6 dB
Mi Max 2
84 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 May 2017
Release date January 2019 June 2017
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

