Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Mi Max 2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 90K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- 20% higher pixel density (409 vs 342 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 7.12% more screen real estate
- Better grip in hands – the body is 13.5 mm narrower
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 17% longer battery life (126 vs 108 hours)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (517 against 472 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
52
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
39
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
47
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|342 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|74.28%
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|-
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|2232 Hz
|Response time
|43.2 ms
|19.6 ms
|Contrast
|1639:1
|1262:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|174.1 mm (6.85 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|88.7 mm (3.49 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|211 gramm (7.44 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 +98%
334
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 +43%
1428
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 +211%
130392
41895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 +86%
168486
90477
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1.1
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 11
|OS size
|13 GB
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:04 hr
Mi Max 2 +37%
19:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:12 hr
Mi Max 2 +51%
21:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 +7%
32:35 hr
30:15 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (123rd and 17th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|37.63 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|6
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2019
|May 2017
|Release date
|January 2019
|June 2017
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.59 W/kg
|1.22 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|0.71 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is definitely a better buy.
