Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Mi Play

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Xiaomi Mi Play

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi Play, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 88% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 334 and 178 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Play
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Mi Play

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 409 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 80.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 2336 Hz -
Response time 43.2 ms -
Contrast 1639:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7
472 nits
Mi Play
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7 +2%
81.4%
Mi Play
80.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Mi Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 +88%
334
Mi Play
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 +41%
1428
Mi Play
1013
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 +51%
130392
Mi Play
86077
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7
168486
Mi Play
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7
14:04 hr
Mi Play
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7
14:12 hr
Mi Play
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7
32:35 hr
Mi Play
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7
87.6 dB
Mi Play
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2019 December 2018
Release date January 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.668 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.512 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is definitely a better buy.

