Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.