Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Poco M4 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 200K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Shows 14% longer battery life (123 vs 108 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Price Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 84.8% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.3% - PWM 2336 Hz - Response time 43.2 ms - Contrast 1639:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 7 476 nits Poco M4 Pro 5G +7% 508 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 7 81.4% Poco M4 Pro 5G +4% 84.8%

Software Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5 OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.45 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 13 - 5G support - Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 7 87.6 dB Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2019 November 2021 Release date January 2019 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.