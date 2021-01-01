Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Poco X3 NFC
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 170K)
- Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 16% longer battery life (125 vs 108 hours)
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (619 against 477 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
74
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|81.4%
|84.6%
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|99.7%
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|43.2 ms
|35.4 ms
|Contrast
|1639:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|810 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Poco X3 NFC +69%
567
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1417
Poco X3 NFC +23%
1742
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170589
Poco X3 NFC +66%
283664
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (288th and 156th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|13 GB
|20.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5160 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:04 hr
Poco X3 NFC +22%
17:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:12 hr
14:09 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 +3%
32:35 hr
31:50 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (86th and 53rd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|15
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2019
|September 2020
|Release date
|January 2019
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.59 W/kg
|0.558 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|0.986 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
4 (7.4%)
50 (92.6%)
Total votes: 54