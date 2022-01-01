Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 vs Poco X4 GT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Poco X4 GT

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7
VS
Ксиаоми X4 GT
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 199K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1080 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (35:08 vs 29:22 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Poco X4 GT

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 650 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 85.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 97.9%
PWM 2336 Hz 51540 Hz
Response time 43.2 ms 24 ms
Contrast 1639:1 1573:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 7
540 nits
Poco X4 GT +11%
597 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7
81.4%
Poco X4 GT +5%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Poco X4 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 850 MHz 912 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7
336
Poco X4 GT +172%
913
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7
1441
Poco X4 GT +157%
3705
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 7
199175
Poco X4 GT +299%
794898
CPU 68288 196492
GPU 35535 289945
Memory 38070 147128
UX 59108 162575
Total score 199175 794898
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 7
374
Poco X4 GT +1460%
5834
Stability 96% 61%
Graphics test 2 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 374 5834
PCMark 3.0 score 6206 12942
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 13
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5080 mAh
Charge power 18 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:57 hr 13:12 hr
Watching video 11:52 hr 12:36 hr
Gaming 04:38 hr 05:41 hr
Standby 106 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 7
29:22 hr
Poco X4 GT +20%
35:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.45
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7 +2%
87.6 dB
Poco X4 GT
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 June 2022
Release date January 2019 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (18.2%)
9 (81.8%)
Total votes: 11

