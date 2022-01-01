Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi 10C – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi 10C

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 10С
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Xiaomi Redmi 10C

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • 53% higher pixel density (409 vs 268 PPI)
  • Delivers 14% higher peak brightness (540 against 474 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (238K versus 199K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 375 and 336 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Redmi 10C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.6:9
PPI 409 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 82%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 93%
PWM 2336 Hz Not detected
Response time 43.2 ms 27 ms
Contrast 1639:1 1217:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 7 +14%
540 nits
Redmi 10C
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7
81.4%
Redmi 10C +1%
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi 10C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7
336
Redmi 10C +12%
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7
1441
Redmi 10C +11%
1594
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 7
199175
Redmi 10C +20%
238292
CPU 68288 82806
GPU 35535 41004
Memory 38070 51211
UX 59108 64425
Total score 199175 238292
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 7
374
Redmi 10C +18%
443
Stability 96% 94%
Graphics test 2 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 374 443
PCMark 3.0 score 6206 6607
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 13
OS size 13 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:57 hr -
Watching video 11:52 hr -
Gaming 04:38 hr -
Standby 106 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 7
29:22 hr
Redmi 10C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7 +10%
87.6 dB
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2019 March 2022
Release date January 2019 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10C is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
24 (42.9%)
32 (57.1%)
Total votes: 56

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 9A and Redmi Note 7
2. Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7
3. Redmi Note 11 and Redmi 10C
4. Redmi 9 and Redmi 10C
5. Realme 8i and Redmi 10C
6. Redmi 9C and Redmi 10C
7. Realme C25s and Redmi 10C

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish