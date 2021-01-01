Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi 6 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 6 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7
vs
Redmi 6 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.9:9
PPI 409 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 79.79%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.8%
PWM 2336 Hz 2404 Hz
Response time 43.2 ms 25.2 ms
Contrast 1639:1 908:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7
472 nits
Redmi 6 Pro +3%
486 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.6 mm (2.82 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7 +2%
81.4%
Redmi 6 Pro
79.79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 506
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 +81%
130392
Redmi 6 Pro
72050
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 13 GB 12.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7
14:04 hr
Redmi 6 Pro +11%
15:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7 +14%
14:12 hr
Redmi 6 Pro
12:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 +34%
32:35 hr
Redmi 6 Pro
24:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 7 +8%
87.6 dB
Redmi 6 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2019 June 2018
Release date January 2019 June 2018
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 148 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.964 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 0.78 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
20 (54.1%)
17 (45.9%)
Total votes: 37

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Samsung Galaxy A30
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Huawei Honor 10i
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Samsung Galaxy A51
6. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
7. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi 7
8. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi 8A
9. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M31
10. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish